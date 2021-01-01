Elephant with Headdress Jewelry BoxStash with Swarovski Element Crystals and Gemstones Made for Storage and Organization Handmade Earring Necklace.

Best Quality Guranteed. Give your favorite earrings, necklaces, rings, and jewelry a special home with a keepsake box! Our hand-painted Animal themed jewelry boxes make the perfect ring organizer, small travel jewelry case, or trinket box for someone looking for stylish jewelry storage. Designed like your favorite African Animals and Wild Animals, our jewelry boxes are shaped like Elephants, Camels, Giraffes, Horses, Hippos, and Pandas. A decorative box is hand-crafted, magnetic, and the ideal ring organizer, necklace box, or small jewelry organizer for anyone looking for a travel jewelry box. Every Treasure Box is insured with a money-back guarantee, ensuring you always get the perfect Keepsake Box or a full refund.