Elephant Design 3.5" Porcelain Tabletop Tealight Holder

Add a sense of zen and relaxation to your home, office, or yoga studio with the beauty and elegance of this charming tealight candleholder. The gleaming porcelain that makes up this ceramic candle holder is crafted into the shape of an adorable lucky elephant with its trunk raised to the sky. The lid on the elephant’s back opens up so you can add a tea light candle and light it to allow the candle’s warm, flickering light to fill the room through the openwork design in the lid or through the translucent porcelain. Small size is ideal for placement on tables, shelves, mantles, desks, and countertops. Make this lovely elephant tea light holder a part of your home’s décor today, or give this decorative candle holder as a thoughtful gift.