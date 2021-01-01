Nittany Gray Elephant Baby Canvas Art

Features:This art print mounted on wood features a cute elephant and the darling meanings of the word "baby." In soft and neutral tones, the adorable artwork looks great in a child's room or nursery. Ready to hang, the artwork is mounted on a wood panel that has an attached saw tooth hanger.Adorable elephant art print looks great in child's room or nurseryReady to hang, features attached sawtooth hanger for easy installationMade in the USAProduct Type: Canvas ArtTheme: Animals and InsectsColor: Gray/BeigePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPrimary Décor Material (Format: Plaque): WoodPrimary Material Details: Primary Décor Material (Format: Black Framed): WoodPrimary Material Details: Primary Décor Material (Format: Wrapped Canvas): CanvasPrimary Material Details (Format: Wrapped Canvas): MDF WoodNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: 1Solid Wood Construction: Fire Resistant: NoFramed (Format: Wrapped Canvas): NoFrame Finish (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Framed (Format: Plaque): NoFrame Finish (Format: Plaque): Framed (Format: Black Framed): YesFrame Finish (Format: Black Framed): BlackWall Hook: YesNumber of Hooks: Handmade: YesHand Painted: NoRepositionable: NoGender: Gender NeutralCountry of Origin: United StatesPersonalized: NoLight Up: NoDry Erase: NoAnimal: JungleSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySubject: Animals & InsectsEntertainment: Fantasy & Sci Fi: Food & Beverage: Transportation: Education: Sports: Nature: Animals & Insects: ElephantSpefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Thickness (Format: Plaque): 0.5Overall Thickness (Format: Wrapped Canvas): 1.5Overall Thickness (Format: Black Framed): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Format: Black Framed, 14" H x 11" W x 1.5" D): 2Assembly:Warranty: Format: Plaque, Size: 15" H x 10" W x 0.5" D