ELEMENTS Media Storage Cabinet by BDI - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (8777 RC-ME-CRL)

Welcome to the sophisticated, eye-catching Elements collection by BDI. The Elements Media Storage Cabinet features a striking aesthetic with its laser-cut doors and your choice of 3 distinctly different door designs. Its thin, minimalistic legs are finished in a bold black powder-coat. Need to switch things around when it comes to storage? Elements has adjustable shelves to help with simple, easy customization. Option of 3 door or 4 door. Additionally, its touch-latch doors and wire management help keep your modern home clean and organized. Its removable back panels, flow-through ventilation, and TV safety strap keep this piece as functional as it is stylish.Doesn't your TV deserve the best? Under the ongoing direction of founder Bill Becker, BDI home theater and office furniture have been making audio, visual and computer technology--not to mention the modern settings around it--look good since 1984. With clean lines and precise engineering, BDI furniture is both highly contemporary and functional, as much a pleasure to look at as it is to use. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: Black. Finish: Charcoal Stained Ash