ELEMENT Reflections Torus 5 Inch Dome Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EDIT5RF9302W)

The Reflections Torus 5 Inch Dome Trim By Element is the ideal pairing of simplicity and modern convenience. It features not only a patterned internal diffuser that mimics the appearance of a flower in bloom, but it also boasts beveled edges along the trim for a seamless installation against the ceiling. The Lambertian surface allows the lighting to be provided in a more consistent brightness level, but this fixture is also able to be dimmed to set the mood when desired. Reflections redefines LED recessed lighting at a fundamental level by allowing downlights to become an essential decorative room component of a multi-layered lighting design. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White