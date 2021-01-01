From element lighting
ELEMENT Reflections Fleur 8 Inch Dome Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EDIT8RF9304W)
Advertisement
The innovative ELEMENT Reflections Fleur 8 Inch Dome Trim by Element is a recessed trim that combines a soft, ambient LED lighting with a dome featuring a pattern resembling Flowers of the Lily. Featuring a lambertian surface, the lamp reflects a consistent level of brightness from any angle, and its unique pattern and dimming capabilities make it as much a decorative statement as it is a piece of lighting. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White