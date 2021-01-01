ELEMENT Reflections Dune 5 Inch Dome Trim by Element Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (EDIT5RF9355W)

The ELEMENT Reflections Dune 5 Inch Dome Trim by Element brings together warm ambient LED lighting with an emphasis on decoration not usually found in trims. A lambertian surface provides consistent illumination from all angles of the room. Inside the dome, a radial pattern is displayed, and framed by smooth and seamless frame. Complete with dimming capabilities, this trim puts a new spin on LED recessed lighting by possessing distinctive aesthetics in addition to functionality. Housing is sold separately. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White