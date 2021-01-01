ELEGLANT Simples Modern Shoe Storage Stool Fashion Sofa Bench Change Shoe Bench Shoe Rack

Feature:In a classic that could go with anything, this shoe bench is ready to support you as you lace up your shoes and raise a welcoming atmosphere in your entryway; now your guests won’t have to balance as they put on their shoes.Thanks to its compact and sturdy powder-coated iron frame, this well-padded bench can hold up to three adult weight and is more resistant to wobbling, providing quality for the price.Though you won’t spend too long on the shoe bench, we still want to ensure you are comfortable every minute at home; that’s why this bench uses foam padding and a PVC cover.Setup takes only a few simple steps, your shoes will no longer fling about but stay well-organized.Provide professional customer service before and after your purchase; don't wait any longer and enjoy it now!Description:Product Name: Shoe Bench.Product color: black.Product weight: 10.7 pounds.Material: foam sponge and Iron frameProduct size: 27.6 x 11.8 x 17.7 inches (70x30x45 cm)Packing size: 28.3 x 12.2 x 5.1 inches (72x31x13 cm)Products have been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or standing for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1x storage shoe cabinet Color: Beige