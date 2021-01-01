From weslock
Eleganti Single Dummy Door Knob
For over 60 years, Weslock has been providing homeowners with quality ANSI grade 2 door hardware utilizing our unique push-button safety feature. Weslock also features all metal parts, ease of installation, panic-proof privacy/keyed entry locking, concealed installation screws, removable knobs and levers, dual spindles, and removable rosettes. The snap on the rosette and removable knob showcases the traditional antique brass lacquered finish. The half-dummy function is ideal for doors where only a pull function is needed, like pantry or closet doors without holes.