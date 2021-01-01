MMI Door Elegant Star 48 in. x 80 in. Left-Hand Full Lite Decorative Glass Alabaster Painted Fiberglass Prehung Front Door

MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the door component and the prehung M-System, a 10-year glass lite warranty and a 10-year warranty on the painted finish of the pre-hung door component. All of our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our prehung door unit (called the M-System) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Common door size is 48 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 51 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 51.5 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame. Color: Alabaster.