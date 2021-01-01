From send flowers

Elegant Pink Modern Flower Bouquet

Description

What an alluring design! This sophisticated Elegant Expressions Modern Flower Bouquet provides a spectrum of blushing colors, sure to charm your special recipient. Pale pink spray roses are gently arranged with striking hot pink roses, pink alstroemeria, and burgundy carnations to create an elegant expression of your sweetest wishes for the recipient. Housed in a clear rectangular glass vase, this arrangement is perfect for anniversaries, birthdays, or just because. Includes: Pale Pink Spray Roses Hot Pink Roses Burgundy Carnations Pink Alstroemeria Clear Rectangular Glass Vase

