From house of hampton
Elegant Heart Shaped Small Crystal Candlestick
Elegant Heart Shaped Candle Holder- Thick Crystal Filled - Genuine Crystal and Comes in a Beautiful Gift BoxFeatures:Elegant and beautiful designPerfect giftMade of Genuine CrystalsHolder Type: CandlestickColor: ClearHolder Material: CrystalHolder Material Details: Genuine crystalSet: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: TaperCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 2Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpieceOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes