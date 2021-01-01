Litton Lane Elegant Fruit Decorative Sculpture, Multi

Add a "homey" and traditional feel to your tabletops with this metallic metal fruit tray, featuring 2 red apple and 1 green pear fruit sculptures with shining, glossy, sparkling finishes. Each piece of faux fruit adheres to the oblong metal tray with small ball feet that slightly elevate this accent fruit table decor. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Traditional theme. Color: Multi.