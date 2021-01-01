From elegant flower blossoms
Elegant Flower Blossoms Elegant Camellia Flower Blossom Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
The perfect gift for those named Camellia, flower lovers and anyone who enjoys the beauty of nature. Camellia flowers are known to symbolize love, affection and admiration. Features a gorgeous red camellia blossom with the name Camellia above it in elegant font. Let your sense of fashion bloom with this unique and beautiful design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only