Soft-touch velvet is all the rage now, you can't go wrong with this velvet club chair. This is a comfortable chair that can accompany you when you relax. It has a high backrest to provide maximum support and comfort. Hand-made detailed work is a must-have, and it is very comfortable. It is very suitable for any room in your home, every time you sit on this chair, you will feel happy. Fabric: Rose Red Velvet