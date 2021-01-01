Give your wall or bathroom the finishing touch with this framed, wall mounted mirror. An Amanti Art mirror holds its value with premium finishing that you can appreciate up close. This mirror features a wide, brushed metallic bronze frame that angles down from outer to inner edge. The outer edge has a slight swoop with a black satin finish. To position your mirror properly for use in the bathroom, hang it so your reflection fits in the center. A wall mirror can make your space appear larger and more inviting, especially if its a well-placed foyer or living room mirror. Hang it at eye level or position it so it reflects other home decor elements in the room. Amanti Art is headquartered in Madison, WI and provides high quality, handmade framed art, mirrors and organization boards for your home improvement projects. Our home decor products are made using traditional custom framing techniques that give you the kind of quality you'd expect from your local frame shop. Because of our focus on workmanship, our products are used by architects, developers, interior designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful functional living spaces. Amanti Art Elegant Brushed Bronze Frame Collection 23-in W x 29-in H Bronze Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4960828