Elegance III Pink' Canvas Art by Albena Hristova

Artist: Albena HristovaSubject: FloralStyle: Modern RusticProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features pink flowers with gold accents on a textured background of cream, tan, and grey. Prominent Colors: White, Tan Albena Hristova, an international artist with over twelve years of classical art training and a master's in mural painting, is one of the most successful open edition artists on the market. She relentlessly searches for the perfect combination of form, color and texture. Her paintings exude elegance and timelessness. She was born and raised in a family of artists in Eastern Europe and presently resides in California. She possesses an incredible visual memory that fuels her avid artistic imagination. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.