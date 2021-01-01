MSI Elegance Crema 10 in. X 16 in. Glazed Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (16.67 sq. ft. / case)16.67 square feet, 15 pieces per case. Case weight is 49.2 lbs.Grade 1, first-quality glazed porcelain tile for floor, wall and countertop use10 in. width x 16 in. length x 1/3 in. thickGlazed smooth matte finish with a low sheen and slight variation in toneP.E.I. Rating III is suitable for medium-duty residential floors including kitchens, halls, corridors, balconies, terraces and areas used more often with normal footwear and small amounts of dirtImpervious flooring has water absorption of less than 0.5% for indoor or some outdoor use and is frost proofResidential and commercial useAll online orders for this item ship via common carrier or parcel ground and may arrive in multiple boxesIt is recommended you purchase a minimum of 10% overage to account for design cuts and patterns.