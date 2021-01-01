Eleftheria Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

Made of thick solid MDF, this vanity table set is sturdy and durable enough to serve you a long time. Lift up the middle of the table top to reveal a mirror and you can also find there are many hidden storage boxes for your jewelry and ornaments. The dressing table also has 2 drawers on each side providing plenty of storage space. The spacious tabletop is large enough for you to display and organize your all kinds of cosmetic and makeup tools. The big mirror easily reflects images clearly. The table comes with a cushioned stool, so you can sit comfortably when doing makeup.