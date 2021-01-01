Electroplated Phone Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch, Solid Color Bronzing Edge Full Protection Anti Scratch Slim Bumper Shockproof Protective Hard.

Premium Quality & Style - High Quality Material Provides A Better Protection Of Your Phone. Every Detail Is Built For Beauty. Unique Design - Easily To Remove And Install, Without Damaging Or Scratching The Phone Body. Ultra Protection - Ultra Protection To Your Phone Against Shocks, And Damages, And Feel Smooth And Sunggy When You Grip Your Phone With This Case. Precise Cutouts - Precise Cutouts Make It Easy Access To All Ports(Buttons, Cameras, Speakers, And Mics) And Functions Easily, Without Removing The Case.