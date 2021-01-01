From national oilwell
ElectronicsSalon Prototype Screw Shield Board Kit for Arduino UNO R3 01quot Mini Terminal Block
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Prototype Screw Shield Board Kit For Arduino UNO R3, Mini Terminal Block. FR-4 fiber glass PCB, dual copper layers, size 67.2mm x 48mm. Pads grid / pitch 2.54mm / 0.1', hole diameter 0.8mm. Pitch 0.1' / 2.54mm mini terminal blocks, 1x 10pin, 2x 8pins, 1x 6pins. Wire range 26~18AWG, strip length 4.5mm, screws M1.6 steel, pin header and cage brass.