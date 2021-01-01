Electronics SBV10WRA PreLoaded 10 Subwoofer System for 20072018 Jeep Wrangler JKU

The SBV-10-WRA is a 10-inch subwoofer pre-loaded into a sealed enclosure designed to fit under the front passengers seat of the 2007-2018 JKU. The lower frequency sound loads into the passengers foot well to deliver quality sound and maximized bass extension even when the Wranglers top is off. The subwoofers power handling of 300W RMS/900W Peak delivers dependable, well-rounded bass performance. The SBV-10-WRA is weather resistant and rugged, rated at IP66 so its protected from total dust ingress and water from any direction. The SBV-10-WRA is an Authorized Online Product, visit the store locator on the USA website for professional installation.