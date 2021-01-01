Electronics Organizer, Electronic Accessories Cable Organizer Bag Waterproof Travel Cable Storage Bag for Charging Cable, Cellphone, Mini Tablet.

Best Quality Guranteed. LARGE CAPACITY: Keeps things organized. The electronics storage bag has 2 layers Nylon interior compartment with enough space to take in your cables, USB drive, cellphone, charger, mouse, kindle, mini tablet and other accessories. STRUCTURE: 6 elasticized mesh segments for usb drive, 2 Mesh pocket for chargers cellphones, 12 elastic loops for cables, 1 SD/TF card storage segment, 1 big adhesive pocket for tablet iPad mini, 1 detachable hand strap. EXQUISITE DESIGN: Waterproof nylon surface prevent water forcible ripping, ensure the safety of your. 2 premium zippers bring make it easier to open/close the bag to take your charger. high elasticity loops keep your chargers and cables in place. PAD STORAGE CASE: One layer has a pad storage case for your mini tablet, kindle and pocketbook. Tips: This Organizer bag fits for iPad Mini(7.9-inch) but not enough for iPad Air & Microsoft Surface. MULTIPLE USAGE: Well padded semi flexible co