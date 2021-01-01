Samsung Electronics HAFCIN Samsung HAF-CIN/EXP Refrigerator Water Filter 1 Pack, Multicolor

Genuine Samsung Water Filter Product comes in two package types. See product images for two versions of packaging Delivers clean, clear water that looks and tastes great and protects the components of your refrigerator from potential sediment Uses revolutionized technology for water filtration, most of the impurities that water has are filtered away All Samsung water filters are tested and certified by NSF International, a non-governmental organization dedicated to public health, safety, and environmental protection, Weight: 0.54895103238 Pounds, Manufacturer: Samsung