From test ajsv 0704 106
Electronics 503321WHKIT Flat Panel TV Cable Organizer Remodeling Kit with Power Outlet White
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Low profile design fits behind the industrys thinnest mounts and TVs Grounded recessed receptacle on top plate allows you to install power behind your wall mounted TV and other similar applications Conceal multiple AV cables behind your wall mounted TV Mounting wings are molded into the cable pass-through sides of the top plate to fasten against the drywall as you tighten Bottom plate install onto the included low voltage mounting bracket