electronic product USB-C hub Adapter, 4-in-1 hub Multi-Function C-Type Converter Docking Station with HDMI, Type-c Charging Port, USB2.0, USB3.0.

★ 4-in-1 USB-C Hub: This compact and powerful USB-C data hub has an HDMI output port, 1*USB3.0 port/1*USB2.0 port/1*Type-c port/1* audio output. Thereby solving the problem that the device interface is less. ★ SuperSpeed USB Transfer: With 2 USB ports, you can connect your hard drive, printer, USB flash drive, heat sink and more USB devices to your USB-C laptop and transfer data at ultra high speed ★ 4K HDMI Adapter: With HDMI, support 3840*2160 resolution, can mirror or extend the display of laptop/phone to TV or projector, etc. It can be easily converted into office, leisure, presentation, etc, enjoy big screenHD visual experience ★ Type-c charging port: powers the laptop, up to 20V/5A power supply, and connects multiple peripheral devices for data transmission, providing enough power for your laptop or tablet ★ Compact and portable: compact and lightweight design, to create a beautiful and high-precision product, nickel-plated interface, strong anti-oxidation ability. Safety c