Electronic Organizer Small Travel Cable Organizer Bag for Hard Drives, Cables, Phone, USB, SD Card, Black

No Mess - 5 elastic loops(S) for slender cables, earphones or pens, 2 elastic loops(L) for longer cable or mouse, prevent cables from getting enttangled Spacious - 1 mesh zippered pocket, 5 elasticized mesh segments, pocket under the zippered pocket hold all chargers, USB drives, power bank, mouse organized Organized - keep all gadgets in one place, you can find the accessories quickly, not chasing cords in your pack anymore Considerate Design - Water repellent nylon with padding, dual zipper closure for quick access and management, elastic loops with non-slip grip to ensure cords stay in place Dimensions - 9.4'L x 6.7'W x 1.4'H, Weight: 0.24 lb, portable and space-saving size fits perfectly to a backpack or briefcase, ideal for travelling or daily use