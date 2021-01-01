Advertisement
Items in both the home and office are susceptible to theft, so use this black safe to keep your valuables protected. The tough solid steel construction and programmable digital keypad provide both security and easy access. The bolt-down kit allows you to bolt safe to wall or floor. The 0.3 cu. ft. interior can hold a variety of valuables. Outer Width: 12.25-in; Outer Depth: 7.75-in; Outer Height: 7.75-in; Capacity (text): 0.3 cu ft. FireKing 0.3-cu ft Electronic/Keypad Residential Wall Safe in Black | FIRHS1207