From ovente

Ovente Electric Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Wine Cutter, 4 AA Battery Operated Opener One Touch Operation and LED Indicator.

Description

ONE-TOUCH OPERATION - This easy-to-use electric wine bottle opener needs only a single press to effortlessly control the corkscrew and open wine, spirits, or other beverage bottles with ease. STAINLESS STEEL - Light-weight material so the device is still easy to hold and carry. It also ensures longevity of usage through maximum durability by helping prevent distortion, rust, and corrosion. LED INDICATOR - Illuminates to let you know the device is on and ready for use. It also serves as a warning that extra caution is needed. BATTERY OPERATED - Made cordless for maximum mobility and powered by 4x AA batteries to save energy and ensure portability. UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY - Designed to be used on both natural and synthetic corks. 1-Year warranty on Domestic (USA) Repairs and Replacements on workmanship and materials from date of purchase from authorized reseller. International inquiries please contact manufacturer customer service directly for better assistance.

