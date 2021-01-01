From sunpentown
6.5 Qt. Electric Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Quick Release
Quick Release button: quickly release pressure with the push of a button Stainless steel inner pot (Grade 304) Multifunctional with six adjustable programs and keep warm mode Up to 6 hours manual cook time Safety lid lock prevents accidental opening when pressurized Rice cooking capacity: 12 cups (uncooked rice) Environmental friendly, time and energy efficient Combines benefits of typical pressure cooker, rice cooker and thermal cooker Preserves nutrients and vitamins while eliminating harmful micro-organisms Up to 24 hours delay cooking timer Accessories: rice scoop, measuring cup and steam tray ETL