Largest laundry center washer capacity allows you to wash more clothes - fit more in every load with 3.9cu ft washer capacity. Quick wash and dry cycles save you time - get a load done faster with quick wash and dry cycles. Excellent cleaning performance - the movement of the agitator in the washer ensures your clothes come out clean. Max fill™ gives you the maximum water for the ultimate clean. Features 10 wash cycles to meet all of your washing needs such as delicate, active wear, bulky and colors. Features 6 dry cycles to meet all of your drying needs such as delicate, active wear, bulky and air fluff. 4 timed dryer cycles - select your desired drying time limit that works with your schedule. Green LED lights keep you informed on when the cycle is washing, rinsing, spinning and done. Always know when your laundry is done with the end-of-cycle beep. Frigidaire Electric Stacked Laundry Center with 3.9-cu ft Washer and 5.5-cu ft Dryer | FFLE3900UW