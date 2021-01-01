From urban scooter co

Urban Scooter Co Electric Retro Vintage Street Stunt E-Scooter Tricks Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.97
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Retro vintage scooter design for men and women Scooterers! For those who enjot riding around town, the city or park. For Commuters and hobbyists Makes a great gift for scootering wheeled enthusiasts or a crew team of scooters. Have fun on yours with this design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com