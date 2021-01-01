Electric Pressure Cooker The Best 99 Recipes of Your Favorite Quick and Easy Pressure Cooker Cookbook Mira Glenn Author

Tired of reading the same run of the mill Electric Pressure Cooker recipes? Halt your quest right and bring a revolution to your kitchen with these easy and delicious recipes, specially designed for Pressure cooker. We all know the benefits of using an Instant Pot over any other slow cooker. Unlike any other cooking equipment, Instant Pot preserves the nutrient value of the food. It is a clean and energy efficient way of cooking. Though, that is not the best part about it. By using an instant pot, one can cook even the most complicated of recipes in a matter of a few minutes. It is an easy and hassle-free way of cooking. If you don't have an instant pot in your kitchen, then it is high-time you get one and start cooking with the help of our extensive guide. We have handpicked some of the best recipes for Electric Pressure Cooker in this cookbook. Our major focus was on breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes. Now, you can get all the essential nutrition while saving your time with the help of this cookbook. The guide contains easy, hassle-free, and nutritive recipes that can be cooked using an instant pot. We have mentioned some of the most delicious soups that one can ever cook in a pot. To make things easier for you, we have listed all the ingredients and instructions separately. Providing crisp and precise information, we have covered 99 of the best and quick recipes that one can cook using an Instant Pot. Don't waste your time anymore browsing any other book. This one will provide the most effortless experience to you by giving foolproof results. Treat your loved ones nicely with these delicious recipes and bring a revolution in your kitchen. Tags: instant pot, pressure cooking, Pressure Cooker Recipes, Instant Pot Cookbook, Electric Pressure Cooker recipes, Electric Pressure Cooker, Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook, recipes book, instant pot recipes book, healthy food recipes, Pressure Cooker Recipes Instant Pot Cookbook, Slow Cooker