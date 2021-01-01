Electric Potato Peeler Automatic Apple Peeler Black

Feature:Brand new and high quality.Peels potatoes.Crusty fruits and crusty vegetables instantly at the push of a button.Operates with a DC6V0.5A adapter and can also function with 4 AA batteries (exclude).Peels instantly potatoes,Crusty fruits and crusty vegetables.Two extra blades tucked in a built-in compartment.Handy thumb knife for quick, easy paringt,Non-slip base. Durable ABS plastic.Ultra safe design: no need to touch or hold the vegetable while it's peeling.More hygienic than manual peeling.Cleans easily with a damp, sudsy cloth.Operates alternatively with a 6.0 Volt electrical adaptorNo waste, no effort.Specifications:Type: Graters & PeelersColor: BlackMaterial: ABS plastic (body) + Stainless steel (knife)Product Dimensions: 29cm/11.4" x 14cm/5.5" (HxW)Net Weight: 0.65 kgHow to use:Plug in the power or 4 AA batteries into the fruit or vegetable down fixed, press the red button, they will stop completely cut !The machine is suitable for potatoes, apples, pears (less than 2-3 cm from the head and tail) and some smooth and hard-skinned vegetables and fruits, such as potatoes or fruits with an unsmooth surface. You can dig out the ears at the bottom of the machine and then peel them. The diameter of the fruit is controlled at 5cm---10cm, the height is 5cm---15cm, and the peeled skin is about 1 mm.Package Included:1 x Electric Fruit Peeler (Battery Not Included)3 x Blades (One Blade is already installed on the machine, the other 2 pcs are installed at the bottom of the machine)1 x US Adapter1 x ManualNote:Do not grab cutter blade!it is razor sharp! Color: White