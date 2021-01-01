Electric Portable Clothes Dryer, Front Load Laundry Dryer With Touch Screen Panel And Stainless Steel Tub For Apartments, Dormitory, And Rvs

Features:In the era of comprehensive touch control of electrical and electronic products, you need to add a brand new smart touch laundry dryer to your home. This dryer has a sensitive touch control screen, which can realize multi-functional custom control with your fingertip, saying goodbye to traditional knob control and old-fashioned appearance. This brand new clothes dryer can be stacked, wall-mounted, or placed separately. Not only quiet and powerful, but it also can be well integrated into your existing home appliance structure without taking up too much space. 3 function modes and 3 heating levels can be selected at will, just touch.