Electric Heater With Remote Control, Indoor/Outdoor Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater

Our patio electric heater can be operated immediately to heat up when the switch is turned on. Unlike heaters that can use fans to drive hot air, our infrared heater can directly irradiate the skin, so the heating distance is shorter. But the heat of the patio heater is very concentrated, the 1500W heater heats up in a matter of seconds. You need to face the heater towards you and sit closer.Infrared heating of outdoor electric heater does not need to heat the air but directly transfers the heat to the body in the form of radiation, so it can instantly heat up and save energy.This space heater is also set up with overheat protection function. When overheated, the power will be automatically cut off, providing you with the best protection. Never worry about the fire caused by forgetting to turn off the heater.Our wall-mounted heaters are easy to install and use. Adjustable heating angle allows you to direct the flow of heat. The quiet space heater operates silently, so it won’t disturb you while you’re resting or sleeping. In addition to controlling the heater on its own operation panel, you can use the remote control to turn on the heater.Outdoor infrared heater is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. As high as 1500W operating power and wall mounted design make it a perfect heating solution for areas such as patio, bedroom, living room, garage, office and even public place like restaurant.This patio heater is IP55 waterproof and can be used for a longer time in the outdoor environment, but please do not turn on the heater in the rain.Encased in a waterproof and collision resistant aluminum shell the rose gold heating tube of the space heater lasts longer than carbon heating tubes, and the color of the heating tube is softer than that of the carbon heating tube. Caution: Install the bottom of the heater at least 7.9' from the ground. Finish: Silver