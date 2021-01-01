Help prevent overdrying with Moisture Sensing. Wrinkle Shield™ Option helps keep wrinkles from setting with continued tumbling. Timed Dry adds 15, 30, 60 or 90 minutes to dry on your schedule. Air Only Cycle fluffs and refresh loads without heat. Small loads spend less time in the dryer with the Quick Dry cycle. See every item in the dryer with the interior light. Wrinkle Control Cycle helps to minimize wrinkles by using lower temperatures during the cycle, then defaulting to using the Wrinkle Shield™ Option. Whirlpool 7.0-cu ft Electric Dryer with Moisture Sensing - White | WED5010LW