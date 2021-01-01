Monogram 36" Electric Drop-In Cooktop ZEU36RSJSS

36" Electric Cooktop with 5 Elements, Smooth Black Glass Surface, Radiant Cooking Elements, 3600W Power Boil Element, SyncBurners, Melt Setting, Control Lock, Glide Touch Controls, Multi-Element Timer, and ADA Compliant. Cook foods quickly and evenly on this sleek, glass surface. Flexible triple element allows you to use different pan sizes on a single location that produces rapid powerful heat. Flexible triple element allows you to use different pan sizes on a single location that produces rapid powerful heat. Control two 7" elements simultaneously to evenly heat large cookware or the included griddle. Gently melt delicate foods without burning or scorching. Protects against unintended activation. With patterned black glass surface. Elegant and easy to read. Completely surrounds the cooktop surface to complement all other stainless steel appliances. Precisely control heat instantly and easily with one swipe. Achieve even results with this lightweight griddle, tailored to fit Monogram SyncBurners. Keep food warm with our lowest heat setting, while still boiling water in minutes with this fully functional 6" element. Manage up to five pans at once with individual timers for each element. Personalize your cooktop settings to fit your cooking style. ADA Compliant. 5 Hot Surface Element Indicator Lights. 19 Power Level Indicator. Kitchen Timer. Color Appearance: Stainless Steel/Black. Frameless: Yes. Cooktop Burner Type: 5 Radiant Ribbon Elements. Style: Smoothtop. Element - Left Front: 7" 1500W. Element - Left Rear: 7" 1500W (Keep Warm). Element - Right Front: 9"/7"/5" 3000W Tri-ring Power Boil. Element - Right Rear: 6" 1200W (Melt). Element - Center: 12"/9"/6" 3600W Tri-ring Power Boil. Control Location: Front Center. Control Type: Electronic Touch Slider. Cooktop Control Features: All-Off Control, Control Lock Capability, Custom Settings, Keep-Warm Setting, Melt Setting, Sync-Burners Capability. Indicator Lights: 5 Hot Surface Surface Element "ON". Power Level Indicator: 19 Levels. Teppanyaki Style Griddle: Included. Timer: Kitchen timer Multi-burner timer capable. Cooktop Type: Radiant Smoothtop. Fuel Type: Electric. Approximate Shipping Weight: 53 lbs. Net Weight: 46 lbs. Cabinet Width: 36". Cooktop Size: 36". Cutout Dimensions (Width x Depth) (In.): 33-7/8" x 19-1/8". Overall Depth: 20 7/8". Overall Height: 6 1/4". Overall Width: 36 1/8". Amp Rating at 208V: 50. Amp Rating at 240V: 50. KW Rating at 208V: 8.1. KW Rating at 240V: 10.8. Parts Warranty: Limited 2-year entire appliance. Labor Warranty: Limited 2-year entire appliance. Warranty Notes: See written warranty for full details.