Electric Circular Saw Lithium Brushless Circular Saw Household Rechargeable Portable Cutting Machine-EU Plug

Feature:1. The circular saw has a high-torque motor and a compact design for a range of cutting applications, and will cut 2X material at 45 degrees.2. The high torque motor produces 5000 RPM for faster cutting.3. Engineered for smooth, accurate cutting and added durability in harsh job site conditions. Specification: NameElectric Circular Saw For Makita 18V Lithium BatteryTypeCircular SawPower SupplyMakita 18V Lithium-Ion Battery (NOT included)Blade Diameter180mm (NOT included)No Load Speed5000RPMWeight2.894kg Note:1. Please allow 0.5-1cm differences due to manual measurement.2. Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.