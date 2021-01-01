Electric Can Opener, Restaurant Can Opener Automatic, Hand Free Can Opener, Can Openers For Arthritis And Senior, Best Kitchen Gadget

Features:One Touch Automatic Can Opener gives you the functionality of an electronic opener in a compact, easy to store design, for simple and safe use.【One Key Operation】: The electric can opener saves your energy by automatically open can in any thickness with twice of regular can opener power. It is the most convenient, most powerful, yet easiest operation can opener.【Ergonomic Design】Compact and streamlined body of the electric can opener gives you a comfortable feeling. It has a mini appearance, compact and convenient, easy to carry and hold, easy to operate, and is your most proud assistant in the kitchen.【Safety can turn on all ages】 Electric can opener features an ergonomic knob that is rugged and easy to turn for safe cutting. The unique production safely and precisely separates the lid from the can or can without sharp edges.【Ergonomic Design】Small streamlined body gives you a comfortable handle, Mini appearance, compact and convenient, easy to carry and hold, easy to operate.Type: Can OpenerColor (Color: Deep Blue): Deep BlueColor (Color: Black): BlackColor (Color: White/Blue): White/BlueColor (Color: Silver): SilverColor (Color: Gold): GoldPrimary Material: PlasticElectric or Manual: ElectricAutomatic: YesBattery Operated: YesBatteries Included: NoBattery Type: AANumber of Batteries Needed: 2Smooth Edge: YesMagnetic Lid Lifter: NoLocking Lid: NoBuilt-in Cord Storage: NoBuilt-in Knife Sharpener: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicense Product: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 0.42Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Deep Blue