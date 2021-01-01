200ml Electric Air Humidifier Diffuser Aroma Mist Purifier LED Light USB Charging Power Bank for Portable RV Travel-Pink

Specification: MaterialABS + PP+ Silicone + Electronic partsVoltage5VCurrent500mA(MAX)Battery time9H(MAX)Spraying amount40ml/hWater tank200mlSize72*72*133.5mmColorWhite, Black, Pink, BlueFeatures:- 200ml large capacity, moisten and moisten all night- Nanometer atomization, the water mist into small molecules, easier diffusion and absorption of the skin- Spray fine not wet table top, give you delicate moisture, easy to work, enjoy life- USB extension for mobile phone charging- Colorful lighting effect, in a quiet night, add a warm color of the light feel warm night- Intelligent power off, prevent dry burning, safe and reliable. Package included:1 x Humidifier1 x USB Cable1 x Manual1 x FilterNote:1. Please don't use the function of humidifying spray while being lack of water.2. Please do not use with essential oil case of any atomizing film blocked.3.