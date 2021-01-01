Hiland Electric 1500 Watt Wall Mounted Heater in Black

Create warmth without sacrifice with the Hiland 1500 Watt Electric Wall Mounted Heater. Constructed of steel and aluminum this heater is built to last. Black finish ensures that this unit will mesh with any decor you may already have. It features an anti-tilt switch for safety. Instead of using a propane or oil-fired patio heater to warm up your patio, this heater uses regular household electricity and is less expensive to operate than a propane patio heater. It can be used indoors as well as outdoors. This is the perfect way to easily bring the heat where ever you go.This Electric Patio Heater from Hiland requires some assembly before it can be used and is CSA certified.