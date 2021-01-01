ELECJET Slim Tip to USB C PD Power Adapter Compatible with ThinkPad Idea Pad Yoga Series

Slim Tip to USB C PD Power Adapter:1.The AnyWatt SQ allows you to reuse your old Slim Tip ThinkPad, Legion, IdeaPad & Yoga chargers with your new USB Type C Power Delivery (PD) devices2. The Slim Tip to USB C Adapter is compatible with most USB Type C Devices, including - new generation USB-C ThinkPad, Idea Pad, Yoga series, and it also to support MacBook Pro, Chromebook, Samsung S9, S8, Galaxy Tab, Pixel, XZ and many more.3.The AnyWatt SQ is USB-IF Certified & supports USB-PD (Power Delivery Protocol).4. It will automatically detect the device it is connected to and will adapt the voltage and current it supplies to ensure a fast but safe charging rate. It will protect and ensure the longevity of your battery unlike other adapters.5.USB-IF, CE & RoHS certified.