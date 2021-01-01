From nuloom
nuLOOM Eleanor Machine Washable Distressed Medallion Multi 2 ft. 6 in. x 8 ft. Indoor Runner Rug
Advertisement
At nuLOOM we strive to fill the void between great design and affordability, our machine washable rug collection does just that. These beautifully printed designs are made from sustainably sourced premium recycled synthetic fibers and feature an incredibly soft and sleek pile. This innovatively designed rug comes in 1 piece for added convenience. This rug is the perfect high quality, low maintenance addition to your home. Color: Multi.