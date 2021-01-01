Elea Tropical 2-pc. Outdoor Wicker Cushion Set

Our Elea Tropical 2-pc. Outdoor Wicker Chair Cushion Set brings a tropical flair to any outdoor space. You'll love how the floral pattern looks in your chairs! Set includes two (2) cushions Each cushion measures 18L x 20W x 5H in. Crafted of printed polyester Filled with Everluxe polyester to retain shape overtime Rounded, tufted design Tropical floral pattern Hues of blue, green, red, white, and yellow Accented with two (2) sets of ties to keep cushion in place Resilient polyester fabric with enhanced UV protection to resist fading for 1+ years Water-repellent fabric Includes a 1-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects Care: Sponge with mixture of two capfuls dish soap in one gallon of lukewarm water. Rinse well and air dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.