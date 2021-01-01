Eldora Tablecloth

Ophelia & Co. Table Cover for Dining Table Coffee Table Kitchen Table with Intricate cutouts Embroidery and Elegant details for Kitchen Decor 60"x120" …Features:Perfect decoration for your dining table coffee table kitchen tableElegant eye-catching embroidery and stitching work with intricate cutouts and elegant details along the edges gives a perfect finishing touchHand Wash preferred, slightly ironMade of 100% Polyester Fabric with Polyester Rayon Embroidery.Ophelia & Co. - Is a highly trusted brand for home décor needs. Click Ophelia & Co. above to view more of our products.Product Type: TableclothPieces Included (1): Set Size: Color: WhiteShape: RectangularPrimary Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Polyester fabric with polyester rayon embroideryLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: YesWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: NoHandmade: Reversible: NoFitted Structure: Includes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Hand wash preferred, slightly ironPieces Included: Country of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaCase Pack Quantity: Umbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Depth - Front to Back: 60Overall Length - End to End: 120Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No