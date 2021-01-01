Westinghouse Eldon 1-Light Oil Rubbed Bronze with Highlights Wall Mount Sconce

Uniquely styled, the Eldon 1-Light Wall Fixture features a generously sized, hand blown glass shade suspended from a vintage-style braided cord. Rustic oil rubbed bronze finish with hand rubbed highlights and clear seeded glass suit many traditional decor styles, from historic to vintage-farmhouse. Install this wall fixture in the bathroom, over a vanity or in a dining room for a touch of ambience. The wall fixture measures 12-1/4 in. x 6-1/4 in. (H x W), extends 8-5/8 in. from the wall and back plate 5-1/2 in. x 5-1/2 in. (H x W)This Westinghouse indoor wall fixture is ETL/CETL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Product reference number 63332.