KRAUS Elavo Modern Rectangular Vessel White Porcelain Ceramic Bathroom Sink, 19 inch

Quality & Value: Beautiful designs balanced with long-lasting performanceTimeless Style: Elegant white ceramic sink creates a beautiful finishing touch for any bathroom décorLifetime Limited Warranty: Satisfaction guaranteed with customer service that puts you firstSmooth Non-Porous Surface is naturally hygienic, resilient, and resistant to bacterial growthEasy to Clean: Premium baked-on glaze with high-gloss finish resists scratches and stains, and easily wipes cleanInstallation-Ready: All mounting hardware included for your convenienceAbove-Counter Installation allows you to update your bathroom sink without replacing the entire vanityDimensions: 18 3/4” L x 14 1/4” W; Standard 1.75" drain opening compatible with pop-up drain without overflowVessel Bathroom Sink coordinates with any wall-mount or vessel bathroom faucet