Nourison Elation Contemporary Grey Ivory Area Rug

Vintage style takes a modern step forward in the Elation Collection. Classic patterns in color rich palettes make each Elation area rug a chic foundation for your decor. Expertly crafted of low-profile polypropylene and polyester fibers for lasting comfort, easy cleaning, and soft texture. Ultra-modern art for your floors, this Elation area rug is just what you need to elevate your surroundings. Bold strokes of grey, ivory, charcoal, and taupe evoke a sophisticated aura designed to command attention in contemporary settings. Machine made of polyester and polypropylene in a low-profile, easy to clean pile, it's an ideal foundation for your living room, bedroom, dining room, hallway, or home office.