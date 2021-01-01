From melcan
5 Pack Elastic Lens Cap Keeper Lens Cover Leash Prevent Lens Cap Lost Compatible with CanonNikonSonyFujifilmOlympusPanasonic DSLR SLR Camera and More
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with all camera lens caps with a hole. Fastens to your lens cap with Front-end string, prevent your lens cap from getting lost again. Elastic band fits for various sizes of lens and stretches to wrap perfectly around your lens barrel. Lens cap holder is a great accessory for all photographers. Without worrying Adhesive-backed disc coming apart again and can easily remove from all lens cover. Package includes: 5 x Lens Cap Keepers